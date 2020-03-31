Share:

ISLAMABAD - City managers have decided to install locally manufactured walkthrough disinfectants at multiple locations in Islamabad to avoid spread of coronavirus.

A senior officer of district administration has informed that order has been placed for 50 indigenously manufactured walkthroughdisinfectants and same would be installed on the locations, where the people often visit i.e. SabziMandi and entrances of slum areas.

He informed that the first consignment of 10 such walkthroughdisinfectants would be received on Tuesday and installed at different locations and after that same would be replicated in rest of the areas as well. People in China and other parts of the world are walking through similar disinfectant machines to ward off the coronavirus but experts donot think it works however these are considered a precautionary measure.

When contacted, the Chief Commissioner Islamabad Amir Ali Ahmed has said that the civic bodies are taking multiple steps to avoid the spread of coronavirus and trying to tackle related matters as well.

He said there are some places where the public gathering cannot be avoided i.e. sabzimandi and these disinfectants would help to minimise the risk of spreading of coronavirus.