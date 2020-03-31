Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at his office on Monday which approved Chief Minister Punjab Insaaf Imdad Package worth Rs10 billion.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister directed to launch the package at the earliest for distribution of financial aid among the needy families through a foolproof mechanism.

The meeting was told that Rs4000 will be given to 2.5 million deserving families and the financial grant under Chief Minister Punjab Insaaf Imdad Package will be in addition to the relief package of the federal government to facilitate the daily wagers.

Giving detail of the package, Usman Buzdar said that applications will be received online and after the verification of the antecedents, the money will be transferred online while complaints will also be launched using the same mechanism. He directed that the application form be made simple and only necessary information like names, CNICs and mobile phone numbers of the applicants be collected.

The Punjab government, he said, had taken unprecedented steps to deal with coronavirus and the impecunious families will not be left alone.

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hashim Jawan Bakht, CS, SMBR, Chairman P&D, ACS (Infrastructure), secretaries of Finance, Information and P&D departments and Chairman PITB attended the meeting.

Also, the Chief Minister said that timely steps had been taken to deal with the coronavirus and added that PTI-led federal and Punjab governments had announced the best package worth billions of rupees for providing relief to the daily wage earners.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the CM maintained that coronavirus was a collective challenge of the whole world and regretted that opposition was engaged in politics over this sensitive issue. Regrettably, he said, the opposition was doing point-scoring over coronavirus pandemic and its jangling discord over this important issue was deplorable.

The negative role being played by the opposition in this hour of trial will not be remembered in good words, he maintained, adding that opposition was engaged in hollow sloganeering as it had not done anything practical.

“Today, the nation needs unity as the national debt can be retired through collective efforts. Prime Minister Imran Khan has always stressed for taking collective actions and the nation will surely win the battle against coronavirus under his leadership”, concluded the chief minister.