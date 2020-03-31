Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar on Monday has criticized opposition parties for playing politics on the coronavirus issue in the country.

“Coronavirus outbreak is a challenge for the entire world”, CM Usman Buzdar said in his statement issued here from Lahore, Monday.

He regretted that opposition was politicizing the national issue of coronavirus outbreak and said that government had taken concrete steps to halt the spread of the deadly virus in the country.

Buzdar said the opposition parties were not doing anything practical and were turning the canons of criticism towards the incumbent government, instead.

The chief minister said that his government had announced the best package for the daily wage workers. Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had directed to undertake all necessary measures to bring stability in the prices of essential edibles, including flour.

He had directed Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to launch crackdown on hoarders and illegal profiteers and take indiscriminate stern action against them. The chief minister asserted that all administrative powers should be exercised to ensure provision of essential items to the people at fixed rates.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister’s Special Political Assistant Syed Rafaqat Ali Gillani said that all possible steps were being taken for ensuring the availability of daily use items including flour at fixed rates to the people.

The special political assistant was addressing the meeting of civil administration. He said that interest of common man would have to be safeguarded by all means. He said that indiscriminate action should be carried out against those who were found guilty of hoarding and illegal profiteering. He said that Punjab Chief Minister was personally monitoring steps being taken for controlling price hike.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government always gave priority to the welfare of common man, he added. He said the government was taking steps to cope with the challenge of Coronavirus under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.