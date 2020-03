Share:

The confirmed coronavirus infection cases in the country have reached to 1717.

These include 628 cases in Punjab, 535 in Sindh, 217 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 152 in Balochistan, 51 in Islamabad, 128 in Gilgit Baltistan and six cases in Azad Kashmir.

Twenty deaths have been reported from the disease so far while fifty seven patients have recovered.