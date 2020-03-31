Share:

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, on Monday, has said that coronavirus knows no borders and it is a threat to the entire world, not just Pakistan.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would announce a roadmap today to ensure food supplies countrywide. He added that government could defeat coronavirus alone and urged whole nation to get united.

Sarwar emphasised that it was not the time to play politics, rather, it was the time to come together and fight the menace with unity among the ranks.

Governor also requested the wealthy of the country to step forth and help out in whatever way to take care of the poor during these extremely tough situation.