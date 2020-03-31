Share:

LAHORE - Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad inaugurated a diagnostic laboratory to test samples of suspected patients of COVID-19 at Centre for Applied Molecular Biology (CAMB) on Monday. Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad, at the inauguration of the facility, said that the PU had the state of the art laboratories and it would serve the country at this critical time. He said that as many as 100 tests of corona virus suspects could be conducted per day for diagnosis and this capacity would be enhanced. He said that the domestic COVID-19 diagnostic kit developed by Dr Muhammad Idrees would also be utilized in the laboratory for testing the samples of suspected patients that would be referred to by Punjab government. Special Secretary Healthy Mr Nadir Chatha assured to extend full support to Punjab University scientists for preparation of diagnostic kit and said that the government would provide any other necessary equipment to the laboratory to speed up the pace of work. Dr Muhammad Idrees Khan said that the total cost of per COVID-19 diagnostic test would be around Rs 800. He said that we were about to receive raw material to be used for preparation of the kits in a day and soon we would produce COVID-19 diagnostic kits on mass scale. COVID-19 Lab Incharge Dr Nazim Hussain said that we had the best laboratory and trained staff to test samples of suspected patients of COVID-19.