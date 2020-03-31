Share:

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad on Monday issued orders for opening of all the Easypaisa, UPaisa, JazzCash and other online payment services for three days from 12pm to 4pm. The decision was made by the DC while keeping in view the difficulties faced by the general public in sending and receiving money in various areas of federal capital, according to notification issued here. Meanwhile, Islamabad police clarified that a citizen (taxi driver) had levelled false and baseless allegations of corruption against cops on duty in BharaKahu in a video,which went viral on social media. A police spokesman said AC Islamabad had imposed a fine of Rs2,000 over the taxi driver on charges of plying taxi during lockdown in federal capital to avoid spread of coronavirus. A case has also been registered against the accused while further investigation was on, he said