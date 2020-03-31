Share:

ISLAMABAD - Drake’s son Adonis has made his Instagram debut, more than two years after his birth. Rapper Drake, 33, who has kept his son out of the public eye, posted a series of candid snaps of himself with the toddler and his mother, model Sophie Brussaux, as well as his parents Dennis and Sandi Graham. The Hotline Bling hit-maker revealed he was pining for his family and friends during the coronavirus lockdown, sharing a beautiful image of him cradling curly-haired Adonis.

The father son duo looked cute in matching black outfits in the sweet snap, with Drake - real name Aubrey Drake Graham - looking lovingly at the youngster. Another family snap showed the star with his ex and mother of Adonis, Sophie Brussaux, 30, with the trio looking happy as they posed up a storm. Adonis looked sweet in a black hoodie and grey joggers as he was held by his loving dad, while a proud Sophie smiled for the camera.