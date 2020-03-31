Share:

As nations still adjust to the hitherto incalculable effects the coronavirus will have on economies and personal incomes, quite obviously wage-earners are the ones that might suffer the most as a result of this pandemic.

With factories and businesses shutting down and owners unable to meet overhead costs that will have to be borne regardless of whether a business is up and running or closed, it is not surprising that some are considering laying off workers or putting them on unpaid and indefinite leaves until this blows over.

Governments have come out in support of the workers and have promised to bailout businesses where possible, but the long-term effects of this temporary shutdown will be felt for years to come. The fact is that this sort of shut-down has never been seen before, so quite naturally there is nothing in the way of any realistic solutions currently.

What happens now? The government’s positive steps in assisting the workforce – especially daily wage workers – must be appreciated, but more is needed. And this is where we need to step in collectively. The state on its own, cannot and should not be taking on the burden of helping the underprivileged. Members of society that can, need to pitch in and help out wherever possible.

The interconnectedness of the economy and our lives in general implies that even those with some extra financial cushion are likely to feel more of a crunch if they do not look to inject some of their money to help alleviate this crisis as much as possible. There is no catch-all solution, we must look to plug the leaks wherever we can. And that should start from helping those that are most adversely affected. It is up to us to determine how much of a lasting effect this pandemic will have on our economy, society and country.