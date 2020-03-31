BADIN - In a bid to assist those affected by the lockdown, the district administration has sought the help of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and philanthropists.
While chairing the meeting of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) here at Committee Hall, DC’s office on Monday, Dr Hafeez Ahmed Siyal, Deputy Commissioner Badin, asked different international, national and local organisations and philanthropists to come forward and join the hands of the district administration for the provision of ration and food items to those affected by lockdown such as daily wagers, labourers, widows, people with disabilities and others.