Share:

BADIN - In a bid to assist those af­fected by the lockdown, the district administra­tion has sought the help of non-governmental or­ganisations (NGOs) and philanthropists.

While chairing the meet­ing of Civil Society Or­ganisations (CSOs) here at Committee Hall, DC’s office on Monday, Dr Hafeez Ahmed Siyal, Dep­uty Commissioner Badin, asked different interna­tional, national and local organisations and philan­thropists to come forward and join the hands of the district administration for the provision of ration and food items to those af­fected by lockdown such as daily wagers, labour­ers, widows, people with disabilities and others.