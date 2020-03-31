Share:

ISLAMABAD - South African great Hashim Amla has named Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Younis Khan and Mohammad Yousaf as his most admired Pakistani cricketers. “Wasm, Waqar, Younis and Yousaf were the guys I watched and thought, wow! Look at these cricketers. It is brilliant to see guys like Wasim Akram and Mushtaq Ahmed now being involved with the Pakistan Super League (PSL) teams,” a private news channel quoted him as saying. Amla also named Pakistan pacer Mohammad Asif as the best bowler he has ever faced saying the Sheikhupura-born cricketer has been amazing with the new ball. “Asif is the best one I have ever faced. His accuracy was amazing. With the new ball, he managed to take the ball away and in, and every ball felt like a question on you that could get you out, so I found him an amazing bowler,” he said and added that Saeed Ajmal was a brilliant bowler but his spin bowling could be tackled. The former opener also praised PSL. “The biggest aspect is international cricket coming back to Pakistan and Pakistan has always had a major role in cricket, so it was brilliant to experience the wonderful country. It has been really nice to be here again and I hope that the PSL goes from strength to strength every year. All the foreign players have really enjoyed it,” he said.