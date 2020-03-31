Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that every possible step is being taken to control the pandemic, however it is impossible to test everyone for the coronavirus.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said this while discussing the coronavirus situation in the province during a private Tv news programme . She said that lockdown to stem spread of coronavirus was yielding good results and added that complete lockdown would be imposed if situation worsens.

Answering a question, Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the number of coronavirus patients was not increasing due to lockdown. She said that the government did not want an increase the number of coronavirus cases otherwise it would be difficult to handle the patients in hospitals.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that there was a big difference between the dengue and coronavirus tests. She said that not everyone was getting tested for virus in all major countries of the world. Tests were performed according to the doctor s instructions, she added.

She also informed that 13,000 persons had so far been tested for coronavirus in Punjab and added that 5,000 new test kits had also arrived.