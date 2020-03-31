Share:

ISLAMABAD - John Krasinski kicked off his new web series over the weekend with a very special guest- inviting his old boss onto the show. The actor and director uploaded the first episode of his YouTube series Some Good News recently, and halfway through chatted with his co-star from The Office, Steve Carell. To the delight of fans, the two stars reminisced about their favorurite scenes from the hit show, which is celebrating its 15th year anniversary. John, 40, spoke to Steve, 57, via video chat, telling him: ‘So Steve, this week marked a huge anniversary for you and I. We were on a little show called The Office and it turned 15 years old this week.’ John explained he got his big break on The Office, the remake of the successful British show from Ricky Gervais, where he played Jim Halpert. ‘I was a waiter when I got that job, I was 23 years old,’ he reminisced with Steve. ‘After the pilot, I went back to waiting tables because I was sure nothing was going to happen with it.’ During their conversation, John and Steve looked back at their hit show, revealing their favorite episodes and behind the scenes moments.