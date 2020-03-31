Share:

LAHORE - Lahore General Hospital has finalized arrangements for setting up corona wards and ICUs in two nearby private hospitals.

Duty roster of doctors and paramedics had been prepared, said Principal Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Prof Alfreed Zafar during his visit to these hospitals on Monday.

He said that private hospitals had been identified to cope with any additional burden on the LGH.

Prof Zafar said that patients from LGH could be shifted to these hospitals for coping with extra rush. He said that staff would be given 15 days leave after completing one week duty at Corona Isolation Ward at LGH. He said that initially 50 beds each had been allocated at these hospitals and numbers could be increased if needed. He said that doctors and nurses deputed at these hospitals would be provided with personal protective equipments (PPEs), food and pick and drop facilities. He urged people to follow government instructions and stay at home. He said that citizens could get expert advice about coronavirus and other diseases through telemedicine centres in various specialties.