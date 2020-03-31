Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau on an application of Mir Ibrahim ur Rehman son of Mir Shakil ur Rehman has allowed the accused to inquire about the health of his seriously ill brother Mir Javed ur Rehman in Karachi on humanitarian grounds.

Mir Shakil is allowed to go to Karachi for one day to inquire after the health of his ailing brother. Mir Shakil will remain in the custody of NAB. The authority to grant remand or otherwise during remand rests with the relevant respected court, a NAB spokesman said.

The accused or his heirs can submit their application in the relevant court for transit remand. Two weeks ago, NAB had arrested Editor-in-Chief of Jang Group of Newspapers and owner of Geo News, Mir Shakil ur Rahman, in an alleged land scam.