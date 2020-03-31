Share:

Islamabad - Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal on Monday said around 100000 Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) will reach country in next week.

He said this while addressing an online press briefing here. The chairman NDMA updating about the arrival of PPEs in the country said that 100000 equipment will reach Pakistan on April 06, 2020.

He also said that 150000 PPEs will be received before April 15 which will be later distributed in the country.

Chairman NDMA also informed that Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) have been provided the medical equipments for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) while laboratories in Abottabad and D.I Khan will soon starting working again.

He also said that the laboratories will be also functional soon in the areas of Gujrat and Bahawalpur while soon ventilators from China will be also imported.

He said that GB and AJK governments have been provided the equipment for five weeks while the assistance will be increased also.

He said four to five flights will go to China in a few days to pick up ventilators, personal protection equipment and other essential medical supplies.

He said that Sindh government has been provided 20000 kits while Punjab has been given 5000 testing kits and government is increasing the testing capacity in the country.

Chairman NDMA also informed that the luggage being received from China also include 00 walk through thermal scanners.