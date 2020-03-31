Share:

ISLAMABAD - Min­ister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Monday said that over 50 quarantine centres had been established in the Gilgit Baltistan to take care of coronavirus affectees.

In a statement, he said that federal government was in constant touch with the governments of Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan for providing assistance to deal with the coronavi­rus threat.

The Minister said, “We are moving in the right direction to prevent spread of deadly coro­navirus that badly affect­ed the world including Pakistan”. He said that the federal government was providing all possi­ble assistance to the gov­ernment of Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit-Balti­stan to effectively tackle the coronavirus.

Ali Amin Gandapur said that federal, pro­vincial; AJK and GB gov­ernments were enhanc­ing their capacity for the testing of coronavirus gradually. He said that medical staff working as frontline soldiers had been provided all protec­tive equipment.

The minister advised citizens to follow guide­lines given by govern­ment and World Health Organization (WHO) to prevent coronavirus. He lauded Pakistan Army, administration and other government agencies for working day and night to protect the citizens from the coronavirus.