Pakistan Navy has decided to contribute to PM’s Relief Fund for COVID-19.

Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi will donate one month salary to the relief fund.

The Vice Admiral, Rear Admiral and officers to the rank of Commodore will donate three days and all other officers two days salary to the relief fund.

Earlier Prime Minister Imran Khan created coronavirus relief fund and said “This will be an account in National Bank of Pakistan, you can deposit money in this account starting April 1. For those who deposit money in this account and declare it in tax statements, will get tax exemptions based on it."