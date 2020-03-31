Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over the federal cabinet meetings via video link today (Tuesday) to review the situation arising from coronavirus spread in the country.

As a preventive measure against the coronavirus, the cabinet members will participate in the meeting through the video link. The federal cabinet will discuss a four-point agenda during the meeting.

According to agenda of the meeting, cabinet will be briefed on the steps taken to stem spread of coronavirus in the country and recommendations of International Labor Conference will also be presented before the cabinet.

Cabinet will review the effects of coronavirus on economy of the country. Cabinet will also approve decisions of ECC taken two days ago.