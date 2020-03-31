Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr ArifAlvi on Monday visited a quarantine centre established at the UET, Taxila for treatment of coronavirus patients and expressed his satisfaction over the available health facilities. According to a statement issued by the Presidency Media Affairs Office, First Lady Begum SaminaAlvi also accompanied the president during the visit. The president also visited the controlroom and inquired from the medical staff about the health and care facilities for the patients. The president emphasised for effective care of the infected people during their stay. Rawalpindi district administration officials while briefing the President said that that the quarantine facility could accommodate about 600 patients and all the required steps had been taken for the proper care and treatment of patients. The medical staff deputed at the quarantine centre had also been provided with the protective gear.During the President’s visit, all the precautionary measures including social distancing were strictly observed.