ISLAMABAD - Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommu­nication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui has directed the management of Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) to devise a comprehensive marketing plan and prepare strategy to accelerate growth of Paki­stan’s IT sector.

The Secretary was chairing a meeting to review efforts for enhancing Pakistan’s IT industry ex­ports on Monday.

The meeting was held through video confer­ence and attended by officers of Ministry of IT and PSEB. He also emphasised the need for providing IT companies the opportunities for international business solicitation and enhance efforts to locate opportunities in North America and Europe.

Earlier, PSEB Managing Director, Syed Ali Abbas Hasani, in his briefing stated that Pakistan’s IT & IT enabled Services (ITeS) export remittances, in­cluding telecommunication, computer and infor­mation services, have surged to $887.470 mil­lion at a growth rate of 26.24% over the past eight months, in comparison to US $702.990 during the corresponding period last year. Whereas the number of registered IT & ITeS companies have increased by a stellar 26.35%. He stated that Ko­rean Exim Bank has principally agreed to provide funding for establishment of a state of the IT Park in Karachi and that training in emerging technolo­gies of 2,000 fresh IT graduates and professionals working in the industry will start from May 2020.

He said that maximum facilitation and strong incentives are being provided to the IT indus­try. PSEB is assisting 18 companies this year with coveted international certifications such as ISO27001, ISO20001, and CMMI Level-2 & 3. Ten companies have achieved certifications while the rest are in progress. Furthermore, PSEB has facil­itated nearly 70 IT companies over the past eight months to participate in numerous events and trade fairs in Canada, China Dubai, Norway, Sau­di Arabia and USA.

The Secretary IT lauded the achievements of Pa­kistan’s IT sector noting that it is a matter of great pride that Pakistani IT companies are providing state of the art products and services to world’s largest companies. He said that efforts need to be made to enhance perception of Pakistan’s IT In­dustry in the global arena and to ensure sustaina­ble growth of Pakistan’s IT industry in long term