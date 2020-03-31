Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab government on Monday decided to quarantine members of the Tableeghi Jamaat in the districts where they were currently present in connection with their preaching mission.

Chairing a meeting on COVID-19, Punjab Chief Secretary Major (R) Azam Suleman Khan directed to confine and quarantine the preachers in the district where they were present in order to contain spread of coronavirus. He also ordered screening of all of them including the foreigners.

Already, 47 members of Tableeghi Jamaat including five Nigerian women were admitted at a quarantine centre in Kasur district. They were picked up from Tableeghi Markaz and adjoining mosques.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that decision to carry out screening of Tableeghi Jamaat members had been taken to stem the spread of the pandemic, adding that those who would be tested positive for coronavirus would be placed in quarantine.

The SMBR told the meeting that personal protection equipment (PPE) had been dispatched to hospitals in all districts. The protective gears dispatched include 38,500 surgical masks, 5,750 N-95 masks, 14,600 gowns, 36,500 gloves, and 12,900 goggles, he further informed the meeting.

The Chief Secretary noted that protection of people as well as doctors, paramedics and other staff was priority of the government and supply of personal protection equipment would continue as per demand of districts.

The meeting reviewed the operational matters, testing process of coronavirus and steps to minimize educational losses due to lockdown. It was attended by Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR), Additional Chief Secretary Home, IG Punjab and officers concerned.

The meeting also deliberated on a proposal to promote students from class one to eight without examination and on the basis of their performance in summer vacations homework. It was decided that online classes would be arranged for subjects of 9th and 10th class and for subjects of Mathematics and

Science upto class eight. These lectures would also be aired on cable TV.

The meeting was briefed that a notification has been issued to constitute Divisional Philanthropists Committees at divisional level for helping deserving people affected by lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Each Committee will comprise divisional commissioner, a provincial minister to be nominated by the Chief Minister Punjab, regional police officer, deputy commissioner, district police officer, president chamber of commerce of district/division, philanthropists, representative of any NGO, and district head of BISP/ Ehsaas Programme. The committee will identify needy/poor of the area/ district, decide the method of assistance either through food hampers or cash distribution, besides ensuring that social distancing is observed during distribution of aid.