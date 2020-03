Share:

Rain with thunderstorm is expected in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper central Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.

However, dry, partly cloudy weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Temperature of some major cities recorded on Tuesday morning:

Islamabad fourteen degree centigrade, Lahore seventeen, Peshawar fifteen, Karachi twenty-four, Quetta ten, Gilgit three, Murree eight and Muzaffarabad eleven degree centigrade.