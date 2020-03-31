Share:

Islamabad - Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) has launched a Mobile App to enable the consumers to pay their gas bills from home. The Spokesperson of Petroleum Division says in an official statement that the Division has tasked the two Gas utilities, SNGPL and SSGCL to undertake immediate measures that could facilitate the people during the Covid-19 pandemic as per exclusive instructions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan. As a result, consumers may now be able to pay their gas bills through SNGPL bill app, they can also view their bills and pay the same through the mobile application. Same mobile App will be made available by SSGC soon. Bills can also be submitted through online banking, mobile banking, digital payment etc. Gas bills of next crucial months can be paid by three easy instalments amid COVID-19 crisis. Moreover, the price of petroleum products has already been reduced by Rs15 to provide relief to the common man and was part of the economic relief package announced by the PM. In addition to the above, Spokesperson says that the both Sui companies are working round the clock to facilitate customers through dedicated teams to ensure supply of gas on priority basis.