ISLAMABAD - Tesla owners may soon be able to check stopping at traffic lights off their list of manual tasks. In a video posted to Twitter by a podcaster who focuses on the Elon Musk-owned electric/self-driving auto company, one of the manufacturer’s cars can be seen driving through several green lights until it reaches a red one and then slowing to a stop. ‘Autopilot stopping for red lights!’ reads the Tweet, followed by, ‘let’s goooooooo.’ The feature marks an incremental step toward full autonomy for the company’s autopilot software which is currently able to automate several different functions. Tesla has yet to fully announce the feature despite the video posted recently. Among them are the ability to change lanes using a feature called ‘lane assist’ and spotting traffic cones as well as speed limits.