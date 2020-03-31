Share:

It seems that Pakistanis are beating drums on what is being hailed as a peace accord between US and Taliban in Afghanistan. On the face, it looks and sounds great that finally after almost two decades there is a glimmer of hope for Afghan people yet let there be no mistake that such agreements have been signed in the past by great powers but no agreement has brought lasting peace in Afghanistan.

Some analysts are hailing the Taliban as New Taliban with a different mindset and ready to embrace the changed realities of life in 2020. The interesting thing to note is that the agreement or accord is signed by the US and Taliban. Where are the other stakeholders? Afghanistan is a complex country comprised of many ethnic and cultural groups from North to South. All neighbouring states have their favourites in Afghanistan who not only back them in the short term but try to manipulate political realities in the country as well. Divisions inside Afghanistan are of irreconcilable nature.

Some groups including the Taliban are faith motivated force whereas some other groups are culture motivated. Both sides have been at daggers drawn with each other. If faith is taken as an independent variable, the same variable failed to bring peace after Islamabad accord back in 1992 after which all warring parties were taken to the Holy places to take the pledge to hold peace. That process was much more inclusive than this one. Afghanistan at the moment is the Islamic Republic which means any faith-based force should reconcile with the present government but we all know is that nothing has happened.

The strain of faith the Taliban believe in is different than the understanding of present Afghan establishment. The only plausible reason behind this agreement is Donald Trump’s selection.

MALIK ATIF MAHMOOD MAJOKA,

Australia.