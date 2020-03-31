Share:

ISLAMABAD - Amid increasing fear of suspected cases of coronavirus in Islamabad, three buildings have been declared quarantine center, on Monday.According to the notification released by the Islamabad’s administration, a quarantine facility has been established in Pak-China Friendship Center, which will be look after by Dr Sartaj.Two other quarantine facilities have been established in the Haji Camp and the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL). Dr Sabir Ayub and Dr Waleed will look after the facilities respectively.Meanwhile, in case of any emergency the government has spotted two private hotels for the quarantine facility.Pakistan’s count of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases soared to 1625 on Monday, according to the latest statistics released by the National Command and Control Center.Thus far 18 deaths from the disease have been reported in the country, while 28 have made full recoveries after contracting coronavirus.Over 11 people diagnosed with the pathogen still battle life and death circumstances at various healthcare facilities across Pakistan. Punjab has so far reported the highest number of coronavirus cases at 593.Sindh confirmed 508 COVID-19 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 195, Balochistan reported 144, Gilgit-Baltistan has reported 128 while Islamabad has reported 51 cases and Azad Jammu and Kashmir follows with 6 reported cases.29% of the cases diagnosed thus far have been local transmissions, 414 hospitals currently house 783 patients in isolated quarantine.