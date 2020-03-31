Share:

Turkish, US presidents agree on efforts to combat virus

The presidents of Turkey and the U.S. agreed that the fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak could only be won through global solidarity and cooperation, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump discussed the ongoing global pandemic, as well as bilateral relations and regional developments, said the Turkish Directorate of Communications.

The leaders agreed to take the necessary steps to share best practices and data on controlling the various effects of the pandemic.

In Turkey, more than 10,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 while 168 people have died.

In the U.S., over 3,000 people died of the virus, with 163,429 infected.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China, in December, the virus has spread to at least 179 countries and regions, according to the U.S-based Johns Hopkins University database.

The data shows the confirmed number of cases worldwide has surpassed 803,600, with the death toll over 39,000 and more than 172,700 recoveries.

Turkish, Indonesian presidents discuss cooperation on COVID-19

The Turkish and Indonesian leaders discussed the coronavirus pandemic infecting more people every day over the phone on Tuesday, according to an official statement.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo discussed cooperation in fight against the coronavirus and bilateral relations, Turkey’s Directorate of Communications said.

Earlier in the day, Widodo declared a national public health emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic, and announced an additional $24.7 billion spending to mitigate the impact.

Turkey, for its part, unveiled a relief package worth 100 billion Turkish liras ($15.4 billion) to limit the economic fallout from coronavirus earlier in March.

