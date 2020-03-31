Share:

The number of people in the U.S. who have died from the novel coronavirus has surpassed the 3,000 mark, according to data released late Monday by Johns Hopkins University.

The university's running tally counted 3,008 deaths and 163,429 cases as the U.S. struggles to curb the outbreak.

Earlier in the day, the doctor leading the White House's novel coronavirus response team said she is expecting as many as 200,000 coronavirus deaths if the U.S. response to the outbreak is ‘almost perfect.’

"If we do things together well, almost perfectly, we could get in the range of 100,000-200,000 fatalities," Dr. Deborah Birx said while speaking on the Today morning television show. "We don't even want to see that."

Meanwhile, Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia ordered their residents to stay home Monday in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus while Florida issued restrictions for some residents.

The U.S. has become the country with the most confirmed coronavirus infections, followed by Italy, Spain and China after the virus emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December. It has since spread to 177 countries and regions.

There are 784,314 confirmed coronavirus infections worldwide and 37,638 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins. A total of 165,288 have recovered from the disease.

New York state has recorded 66,497 positive novel coronavirus infections as the death toll there surpassed 1,200, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.

"Those numbers are daunting to be sure," Cuomo said during a news conference in New York City. "It's continuing to move across the state of New York. There's only one county now that does not have a COVID case."

A total of 1,218 people have died from the disease statewide.

About 9,500 New Yorkers diagnosed with a COVID-19 infection are hospitalized, including roughly 2,300 people being treated in intensive care units while roughly 4,200 patients have been discharged.

The new figures come as the state ramps up testing for the virus, and Cuomo said 14,000 people were tested on Sunday alone.

Iran's coronavirus death toll rises to 2,898

Iran reported 141 additional fatalities due to the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, pushing the death toll in the country to 2,898, a health official said Tuesday.

Iran’s state TV reported Kianoush Jahanpour, a spokesman for the Health Ministry, as saying that 3,111 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections to 44,606.

He said 14,656 patients infected with the virus have so far recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

According to the spokesman, 3,703 patients are in critical condition.

The number of people who have undergone health screening as part of a national campaign against the virus launched on March 5 now tops 65 million, out of a total population of some 81 million, he stressed.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 178 countries and regions, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The data shows more than 788,000 cases have been reported worldwide so far, with the death toll nearing 38,000 and nearly 167,000 recoveries.

