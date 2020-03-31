Share:

ISLAMABAD - Victoria Beckham has announced she will donate 20 percent of all sales from her fashion label and beauty brand to struggling food bank charities amid the coronavirus pandemic. The former Spice Girl, 45, was forced to shut her flagship store in London’s Dover Street during lockdown but with the high-end fashion label still taking online orders, she has made the generous decision to donate to charities on the frontline of the crisis. Along with her eponymous clothing brand, the star has also pledged sales from her new make-up line, Victoria Beckham beauty - with the donations from both businesses going to UK charity The Trussell Trust and US charity Feeding America.

In a statement on her website, she wrote: ‘We are committed to caring and supporting those on the front lines of the COVID-19 relief efforts – words can’t describe how thankful we all are for the bravery and hard work of everyone who is making significant sacrifices to keep us safe. We are in this together.

At Victoria Beckham and Victoria Beckham Beauty, we firmly believe that during these uncertain times, feeding yourself and your family should not be one of those uncertainties.’