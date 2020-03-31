LAKKI MARWAT - Local traders yesterday asked the government to announce a financial compensation package and remission of utility bills for them.
Talking to this correspondent here, a group of traders said that the lockdown imposed by government due to the corona virus threat had badly impacted their businesses. They feared that food items and other such articles would become decayed if the period of lockdown was further extended. “I sell fried fish on main bus stand in Lakki city and I had un-fried and fresh fish worth Rs30,000 at my outlet when traders were directed to close their shops due to the lockdown”, claimed a worried small trader.
Another shopkeeper said that small traders were in a panic about the payment of rent of shops and utility bills.
“From where we will arrange money to pay the rent of shops”, he said adding that closure of shops and business activities has aggravated the economic condition of small traders in the district. They said that small businessmen were short of financial resources and making both ends meet was becoming a hard nut to crack for them.
“Complete or partial lockdown is justified in an area where corona virus cases have emerged or the government has established quarantine centres for affected or suspected patients”, they maintained, asking the government to reconsider the decision of lockdown in the areas which are free from virus prevalence. They also demanded of the government to remit electricity, water and gas bills of small traders and announce a comprehensive compensation package for them.
20 VEHICLES IMPOUNDED FOR VIOLATING PARTIAL LOCKDOWN
Meanwhile, the local administration dispersed people and impounded 20 vehicles in Naurang city for violation of Corona virus related guidelines and advisory.
Additional AC Aminullah Khan along with police contingent and TMA staffers reached bazaars located along grand trunk road when he learnt about presence of large number people there. A good number of residents were seen unnecessarily wandering in the city bazaars while many others had come out of homes to buy essential commodities.
The administration’s official through loudspeaker directed the people to disperse and stay indoors. After announcements from TMA’s fire truck people started leaving bazaars for their homes.
The additional assistant commissioner also impounded 20 vehicles and forcibly stopped volleyball matches at two different places in Naurang town. He also fined several traders for violation of relevant laws and warned them to avoid hoarding and creating artificial price hike in markets.
DISINFECTION SPRAY CONDUCTED
In a related development, the tehsil municipal carried out disinfection spray in residential localities of Lakki city on Monday to stop spread of COVID-19.
Following the instructions of deputy commissioner Abdul Haseeb the tehsil municipal officer Almar Khan constituted several teams and tasked them to carry out spray in residential areas of urban locality”, said Haji Anwar Khan, head of the water supply department.
He said that the teams consisting of employees of water supply, sanitation and fire brigade departments had completed the process of cleaning residential localities with chemicals.
“The areas where disinfectant spay was carried out include Mohallah Meenakhel, Mohallah Michenkhel, Bilal town, Mohallah Gul Waliabad, Mohallah Zafrikhel, Mohallah Totiabad, Mohallah Bilalabad, Sheen Bagh chowk, Sabzi Mandi and Tableeghi Markez”, he maintained. The TMA official said that safety of citizens from pandemic was the top priority of municipal administration. “The municipal staffers are fully alert to cope with any situation”, he added and asked people to stay at homes, maintain cleanliness and avoid crown places and public contacts