ATTOCK - Police have arrested a woman who was found selling kites and metallicstring. The woman has been sent behind the bars after registering an FIR against her. As per details, on a tip-off, police raided a house in MohalaAlijah where a woman, identified as Salma, was found selling kites and metallicstring. Police recovered more than 500 kites and rolls of metallic string from the house. On the other hand, police arrested Nasir Khan r/o GandakasPindigheb and recovered a pistol and rounds from him. Similarly, a drug peddler Mushtaq r/o Nowshera was arrested from Hasanabdal and recovered 250 gram Charas from him.