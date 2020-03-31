Share:

ISLAMABAD - We can always rely on Vogue Williams to provide style inspiration and today was no exception! Stepping out in London, the model looked effortlessly chic in a lace dress by Vantage, Hayley Menzies cardigan and fringed boots. We love the western feel. If your wardrobe would benefit from a new day-to-night dress, you might like to consider this number. Its high neckline and puff sleeves make it bang on trend, while the delicate lace provides timeless elegance.