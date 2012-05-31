The federal budget for fiscal year 2012-13 will be announced on Friday. Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Sheikh will present the national budget in the National Assembly on June 1. Sources told INP that the budgetary proposals will feature special measures to address energy crisis besides construction of water reservoirs and infrastructure and relief measures for the common people as this will be election year and the PPP government would try to meet the expectations of the people. Increase in the salary and pension of civil servants is also expected. Government officials claimed that no new tax is being imposed in the budget while relief will be given to the people. Copy of the new finance bill will be presented before the Senate tomorrow evening for detailed discussions in both the houses over the budgetary proposals. Meanwhile, separate sessions of National Assembly and Senate, for the presentation of the Budget have been called on Friday evening. Chairman Senate Nayyar Hussain Bukhari will preside over the Senate session, while Speaker National Assembly Fehmida Mirza will head NA session. Federal Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Sheikh will present fiscal budget in the National Assembly session and later lay before the Senate copy of the Federal Budget. It is expected that NA and Senate session will continue for a month.