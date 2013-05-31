



KARACHI - Ambassador of Finland in Islamabad Rauli Suikkanen has recognised the vibrant role of KCCI in promotion of trade and industry.

During his visit to Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry he stated that Pakistan holds geo-strategic location in the region. Pakistan is a vibrant country having immense trade potential and resources. In 2014 Inter Ministerial Meeting is planned for broad-based meeting including trade. FINPRO agency is committed to promote trade between Finland and friendly countries.

Reciprocal trade need enhancement aligned with true potential. He underscored continuation of democracy to strengthen economy. Finland is hold most hi-tech industries in the Europe region having mixed Eurasian norms and culture. Being the member of EU, Finland will support Pakistan to achieve GSP plus in EU.

He hoped newly elected government will resolve energy crisis, Finland can offer its assistance.

Muhammad Haroon Agar, President, KCCI, while exchanging views with Finnish Ambassador, said that Finland can help Pakistan in mining sector, foodstuffs, chemicals, textiles and clothing. Ample opportunities of joint ventures exist between two countries.

Pakistan is the most promising land in the region for investment. Finnish corporations can invest in Pakistan while expanding their businesses across Pakistan and beyond. Finnish investment in Pakistan stood around $3.8 Million in 2013.

He stated that Finland is an important country in European Union which can support Pakistan for getting GSP Plus in EU, entering into Pak-EU Bilateral Investment Treaty, signing of Preferential and further entering into Free Trade Agreement with the EU with preferred market access, he maintained. He also requested the Finnish Ambassadors to invite Finnish companies operating in Pakistan to exhibit in KCCI’s My-Karachi Exhibition scheduled in July 2013 at Expo Centre Karachi.

Haroon Agar further added that the bilateral trade relations between Pakistan and Finland are not significant. In FY12, Pakistan imported commodities of about $188m while exports to Finland amounted to $52m which is comparatively quite low showing trade deficit between the two countries.