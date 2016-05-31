RAWALPINDI: The Federal Government has given directives to the district authorities to launch an anti-smoking campaign in connection with the “World No Tobacco Day” being observed around the globe today. In this regard the district authorities launched a campaign that aims to unveil the dangers of smoking.

The district authorities have issued a notice prohibiting sale of cigarettes within fifty yards of the school buildings. Strict action will be taken against the retailers who are reported to be selling cigarettes to an underage consumer.

The Health Department took assistance of the ad agencies and created commercials which depict the consumption of tobacco as injurious to health. These commercials are carried on the electronic media whereas anti-smoking advertisements are also published in the print media which portray the adverse effects of smoking.

Smoking sheesha, an ancient style of smoking tobacco now modernized with flavoured tobaccos and decorative huqas has become extensively trendy amongst the young generation. Sheesha bars are set up in posh areas where youngsters are seen enjoying this health hazard. The Health Department has decided to put an end to this sheesha tradition. A ban has been imposed on smoking shhesha while a number of sheesha bars were sealed but the practice still prevails in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.