SINGAPORE:– Oil prices dipped in Asia Monday after comments from the US central bank head suggesting interest rates will soon rise, but traders are pinning their hopes on a tightening global market ahead of this week's OPEC meeting. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said Friday that the US economy is improving enough to support an interest rate increase "probably in the coming months", raising the possibility of a rate hike in June or July. The dollar was up against all major currencies as markets digested the news. –AFP