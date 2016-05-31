Islamabad - Taking notice of the hardships of overseas Pakistanis living in Gulf states in obtaining passports, the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat has directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and Directorate General of Immigration and Passports to submit their reports by May 31 (today).

The directions by the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat came after an Overseas Pakistani living in Saudi Arabia filed a complaint regarding the hardships faced during the process of acquiring passport from the Pakistan Embassy in Saudi Arabia. It was observed that several other complainants living in different countries of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have also filed similar nature of complaints against the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports.

They took the plea that they have to travel for long hours and have to stand in long queues for getting their passports from Pakistani embassies, adding that despite knowing the fact that a large number of Pakistanis are living in Gulf countries, the strength and equipment of passport department have not been increased which resulted in delay in issuance of passports and long queues outside Pakistani embassies.

The complainants have also pleaded that no proper sitting arrangements have been made inside and outside the embassies which need to be addressed on priority basis.

Hafiz Ahsan Ahmed Khokhar, Senior Advisor (Law) and Grievance Commissioner for Overseas Pakistanis has taken prompt action on the issue.

of Foreign Affairs and Directorate General of Immigration and Passports to submit report on the issue along with the action taken for the redressal of overseas Pakistanis’ grievance in these countries. The countries include Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, UAE and Masqat.