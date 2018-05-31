Share:

KARACHI - Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) Wednesday claimed to have arrested a former cop running a car lifting gang.

ACLC police said that on a tip off police party raided at Defense intersection, Korangi Road and arrested former Sub Inspector Shamsher Nasir aka Lala while recovered weapons from his possession. Police also arrested three of his comrades including Babu Shaikh, Imran Bhayo and Mumtaz Bhayo.

Police said that the gang of car lifters used to snatched and stolen number of vehicles including government and private vehicles. Former cop portrayed himself as serving cop and snatched cars in uniform.

Police said that the members of the gang have earlier been arrested and released on bail. Police have registered the cases against the accused persons while further investigation is underway.

suspect killed in encounter

Police Wednesday claimed to have shot dead an assailant involved in killing of policeman and wounded a police station chief about a week ago in Clifton locality couple days ago.

According to police officials, a police encounter took place near Darakshan Villas within the jurisdiction of Darakshan police stations. During an exchange of fire, one suspect was critically injured and his comrade managed to flee.

During exchange of fire a Police Head Constable Mudassir was also injured. According to District South SSP Sarfaraz Nawaz, the injured suspect later, succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital.

His body was shifted to morgue in Sohrab Goth after medico-legal formalities completed at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

SSP Nawaz said that the dacoits had snatched cash and mobile phone from a person namely Ayaz who informed nearby police on motorcycle patrol, adding that the patrolling police followed the dacoits which resultantly, encounter took place in Clifton area.

The police also claimed to have recovered looted valuables, a pistol and a motorcycle from their possession. The killed dacoit was identified by Clifton SHO Chaudhry Shahid as the same criminal who was involved in police encounter on May 21, in which head constable, namely Hidayatullah was martyred and the SHO Clifton Chaudhry Shahid was injured. The case has been registered while further investigation was underway.

On the other side, Karachi police claimed to have arrested at least 15 accused persons in various raids carried out in different parts of the city. The accused persons arrested were including street criminals, drug paddlers and those possessing illegal weapons.

The raid have been conducted in Ferrier police remits, Khowaja Ajmair Nagri, New Karachi Industrial Area, Site Superhighway, SITE –A, Paposh Nager and Pakistan Bazaar police stations.

The accused persons arrested were including Basharat Abbas, Asif, Shafi, Ameer, Nayyar, Aman, Mumtaz, Junaid, Arshad, Ali Nawaz, Aslam, Khalid, Sajjad, Orangzaib and Sulaman.

Police claimed to have recovered weapons, narcotics, and looted valuables from the possession of arrested accused persons.