KARACHI - A petition was filed at the Sindh High Court seeking disqualification of PPP leader Faryal Talpur for allegedly holding iqama.

The petition has been filed by Moazzam Abbasi, submitting that Faryal Talpur is holding an iqama issued by the Saudi government for the work and residential purpose. He added that Faryal Talpur also formed a company in 2002 in Dubai which was made in Talpur’s daughter Sahibzadi Ayesha’s name. The petitioner alleged that the transfer of money to Dubai was hidden from the Election Commission of Pakistan.

A two-member judge bench headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar after hearing initial arguments from the petitioner’s counsel has issued notices regarding to maintainability of the petition by June 5. Earlier, as many as four identical petitions have been filed against the PPP leaders. Mumtaz Ali Chandio moved a petition seeking disqualification of Ghaibi Nawab Sardar Khan Chandio, elected from District Qambar Shehzadkot in 2013. The petitioner submitted that Khan is holding an Iqama of UAE, but did not mention it to the election.

Similarly, others were filed to disqualify three former PP ministers Sohail Anwar Siyal, Ministers, Nasir Shah, Manzoor Wasan.

The petitioners pleaded the court to disqualify the PPP lawmakers for no declaring their Iqama. They also prayed to restrain them from contesting election and also declare them as disqualify for holding any public office.

The petitioners stated that it is tantamount to violation of Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution read with Sections 99(I)(f) of the Representation of People Act 1976.