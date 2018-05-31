Share:

LONDON - M Amir claims bowling Pakistan to a Test series win in England would be "the best memory" of his life. Fired-up Amir was a key figure in Pakistan's nine-wicket win over England in the first Test at Lord's.

The 26-year-old pace bowler took five wickets in a triumph that put Pakistan on course for a series victory. The second Test of the two-match series begins at Headingley on Friday and Amir has his sights set on completing a success that would ranked as the finest achievement of his career.

"It's a big achievement winning in Test cricket in England against England at home," he said on Wednesday. "If we win the series I think it will be the best memory of my life."

Amir was delighted with Pakistan's dominant display at Lord's but he expects England's wounded pride will ensure the hosts push them much harder in Leeds. "Winning games at Lord's - the home of cricket - it is very hard to win (in England). We did well at Lord's, but it's passed now," he said.

"Everybody knows England are a very good side - I think one of the best sides in Test cricket - and they will come harder at us here. But we are ready for that challenge."

Mohammad Abbas was Pakistan's most potent seamer at Lord's, with eight wickets, while Hasan Ali took four in the first innings. Amir believes they all have Pakistan bowling coach Azhar Mahmood to thank for the damage they caused to England's creaky batting line-up.

"Credit goes to all the bowlers, especially Mohammad Abbas. He's bowling very well - and Hasan Ali," Amir said. "But credit goes to Azhar Mahmood as well. He's working hard with us and keeps telling us, 'Pitch the ball up, pitch the ball up'. I think that was the main difference at Lord's. "We are looking for the same here, and I always give the credit to Azhar Mahmood because he is working so hard - and he is the man behind this."

Meanwhile, Keaton Jennings says he must make the numbers stack up this time after being given a second chance to prove himself as a Test match opener.

In six Tests before being dropped in favour of Mark Stoneman nine months ago, the left-hander could muster only 294 runs at an average of 24.50 despite a century on debut in Mumbai. Against Pakistan at Headingley this week, the 25-year-old will become the first of the 12 openers tried since 2012 as Alastair Cook’s partner to be given a second shot at what Jennings describes as “one of the toughest jobs in Test cricket”.

Long before he was first called up for England, Jennings began a university accountancy degree as a teenager – and he is still working towards his graduation, between cricket assignments. Asked if he can make a success of his Test aspirations as England bid to battle back from their nine-wicket defeat at Lord’s, he said: “I suppose that’ll only be answered at the end of the week.

“You will only get judged on the amount of runs you score. With cricket, you can do everything right and things just don’t work out sometimes. (But) I’m really excited for this week – I want to play with a happy heart and a big smile on my face.”

Jennings hopes his move from Durham to Lancashire will help him handle his return to Test cricket. “I’ve moved away to address those issues, not only technically but in my life and the way I was going about things,” he said. “At the end of the week I’m sure there’ll be more talk about whether the changes have worked. If there are runs on the board then great – if not, I guess there’s more addressing to be done.”

In a BBC interview, he made it clear he will not invite extra pressure. He added: “I want to enjoy this week. It might be the last Test I play – so I really want to enjoy the feeling. It’s one of the toughest jobs in Test cricket, especially in England. That’s what makes Cookie one of the most valuable players around. He’s the only player to score 10,000 Test runs as an opener (Cook has 11,472), he averages 45, he’s played 153 Tests on the bounce – and that’s also why there’s been a lot of guys rotated around him.”

Jennings’ brief is to ensure he does not become the first to be ‘rotated’ twice – and to that end he will rely on relevant knowledge already acquired. “You try and lean on your support structure, lean on people you trust, anybody at the time that you feel is going to make a difference and pull you through that dark period,” he said, recalling the circumstances preceding his omission last summer. “This is huge. I feel privileged, honoured and I hope I can make an impact.”