QUETTA - A resolution demanding a one-month delay in the upcoming general elections was adopted by the Balochistan Assembly on Wednesday.

The resolution, submitted by Balochistan Home Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, demanded that the elections should be held in August, instead of July this year, because “a majority of the public wants to undertake Haj for which [many] would be travelling to Saudi Arabia in July” and hence, they would be unable to vote in the elections.

The resolution also expressed concern that the province receives monsoon downpours during the month of July, due to which many districts face flooding and a lot of residents are forced to move to other areas for shelter.

Such a situation would deprive these people of the opportunity to vote, it states.

Keeping these concerns in mind, the provincial government is requesting to ask the Federal government to instead hold the elections in the last week of August so that everyone can exercise their Constitutional right to vote, the resolution adds.

President Mamnoon Hussain last week approved a summary sent by the Election Commission of Pakistan for general elections to be held on July 25, 2018.

The current government will complete its five-year term on May 31. The caretaker government, under the leadership of Justice (Retd) Nasirul Mulk, will then take over to ensure a smooth transition of power after the elections.

Monitoring desk/Agencies