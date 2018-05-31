Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday strongly condemned murder of human rights activist Sardar Charan Jeet Singh in Peshawar and asked the KP government to arrest the culprits without any delay.

The PPP chairman stressed that KP government should take fool-proof security measures to protect the tiny minority in Peshawar and rest of the province and restore sense of security among the Sikh community.

He sympathised with bereaved family members of slain Sardar Charan Jeet Singh and expressed solidarity with them.

Also, Bilawal has said that Sindh province is citadel of Bhuttoism, which binds the people of all colours, creed and religions and announced a total rout out opponents from the province in 2018 general elections.

The PPP chairman said that his party will win elections in all the four provinces overwhelmingly to form next elected governments in Centre and provinces as well.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President PPP-P Asif Ali Zardari jointly headed the Parliamentary Board which conducted interviews from hundreds of party aspirants from three divisions including Sukkur, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad for different national and provincial assemblies seats at Bilawal House on Wednesday.

Other members of the board present during the interviews included President Pakistan People’s Party Women Wing Faryal Talpur, Senator Sherry Rehman, Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Syed Khursheed Shah, Murad Ali Shah, Naveed Qamar, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Waqar Mehdi and Shagufta Jumani.

Bilawal Bhutto said that all the members who have applied for party tickets are equally respectable for the party and the parliamentary board will decide the tickets after looking into the collective party interest, ground realities, political and electoral strategy of the party.