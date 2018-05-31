Share:

PESHAWAR - Awami National Party (ANP) central leader and senior parliamentarian, Ilyas Bilour, on Wednesday demanded of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to hold probe against Pervez Khattak for purchasing buses for Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project at an exorbitant price of Rs27.5 million each.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, Bilour said that in Punjab each bus was purchased from Korea at a price of Rs10 million while in KP buses were purchased from China for Rs27.5 million.

"All records of corruption have been broken in this BRT project by Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government," alleged Bilour, who is also a former member of Upper House of the Parliament. He reiterated his demand from NAB to hold an impartial inquiry in BRT project especially in the purchase of buses for the project. People should know that how the province was looted by those who were voted by people in the name of change, Bilour added. “If NAB did not hold an inquiry into this scam and unveiled faces of the corrupt, it will lose people's confidence,” he said.

MMA ON TICKET DISTRIBUTION

The provincial executive council of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) has empowered its district chapters for the distribution of tickets.

All district organisations were directed to finalise the names of all aspirants within two days and send the list to the provincial parliamentary board. This was decided in a meeting of MMA provincial council, held at the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam provincial office under the supervision of MMA Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa President Maulana Gul Naseeb Khan and general secretary Abdul Wasay.

All district presidents, general secretaries, and secretary information were present in the meeting.

In a press release issued, MMA provincial secretary information Noorul Haq informed that in the meeting, ticket distribution was discussed, wherein, the district organisations were fully empowered on distribution of tickets for general elections. It was also stated that in case of a deadlock or differences, the final decision would be made by the provincial parliamentary board.

In the meeting, all the district presidents were directed to start work and finalise the names of aspirants within two days and then send the lists to the provincial office.

On the occasion, the MMA leaders claimed that their government would end the ongoing political crisis in the country and hoped that the party would emerge as a powerful force in the upcoming general elections. They said that the public received nothing but hopelessness in the past 70 years and now they were looking towards MMA for a solution.