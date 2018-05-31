Share:

Bosan lauds US help in water, soil projects

ISLAMABAD (Staff Reporter): ICARDA is implementing United States sponsored projects on water and soil in Pakistan in close collaboration with the research and development institutions of the country. Minister for Food Security and Research Sikandar Hayat Bosan, chairing a meeting, said project of water rehabilitating and best soil fertility and soil health management technologies for farmers is a generous assistance to Pakistan by the US Government. He said Pakistan's fertility and health of soil is deteriorated because of low organic matter and unfavorable cultivation practices intensive tillage practices and removal or burning of crop residue, as a result productivity of our land is low. Acting chairman, PARC said unsustainable management practices in Pakistan have damaged soil fertility and health and there is need to suggest measures through soil testing advisory services for the improvement of soil fertility using suitable fertilizers and avoiding extra expenditure and to control the salinity and diagnose the soil problem and advise the farmers for its reclamation through suitable amendments.

Dr Abdul Majid, Country Manager, ICARDA, Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali, Director General NARC and David Williams, USDA also spoke on the occasion and appreciated the efforts of Pakistani scientists for their remarkable achievements in land, water research and development.

The main purpose of US sponsored projects is to increase crop production, soil health, water use efficiency and conservation through diffusion and adoption of technologies and practices by farming communities.

Maize seeds provided to farmers in Orakzai Agency

ISLAMABAD (INP): Distribution of certified maize seed packages to 3,750 farmer families in Orakzai agency of FATA has begun. FAO, under its Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) project, is providing 20kg of maize seeds to each household. Untoward security situation had forced these farmers to abandon their homes and agricultural land. Now as the families continue to return to their homes, these seeds will enable the newly returned farmers to resume production of the staple crop. The distribution of seeds will revitalize farming in the area and also become a source of improving food and nutrition security of vulnerable farmers and their families most of whom are located in remote villages of the agency. FAO and WFP are jointly implementing the CERF project that targets Orakzai, Kurram and South Waziristan agencies in FATA. 456, 901 returnees to the three agencies will benefit from the relief food assistance combined with emergency agriculture and livestock support.

The project under CERF funding is aligned with CERF Life Saving Criteria as it is aims at providing timely critical recovery support to those in immediate need of help to meet their food and nutrition requirements and initiate agro-based livelihood activities in the affected areas.

SSGC seals 2 CNG stations in Nawabshah Region

KARACHI (NNI): SSGC conducted raids on CNG stations in Nawabshah Region and sealed 2 CNG stations selling gas during the officially off days, a statement issued on Wednesday said. SS&CGTO team in coordination with company’s CRD, FIR Cell, along with SSGC Police continued its crackdown against CNG stations where miscreants were found involved in theft of natural gas and running their stations during the off days declared by the SSGC. Task Force sealed m/s Zohaib CNG Station of Doulatpur and M/s Mehran CNG for 48 hours and strongly warned them that if they continue this illegal act the duration of closure will be increased to weeks and months and they will be liable to hard punishment under the Gas theft and Recovery Act 2016. SSGC continues to unearth the network of gas thieves and meter tampering miscreants and against such CNG stations who keep their stations open on the off days declared by the Sui Southern Gas Company.

Task force also conducted raid in Clifton area on a restaurant where culprit was using gas direct from the meter point. FIR has been lodged and the claim has been raised against the load.

SS&CGTO also conducted raids in Al-Shams and Gulshan Complex in Gulstan-e-Johar Block 18, Karachi where some miscreants were stealing gas from their removed meter points through rubber pipes. All rubber pipes and fittings that were being used for illegal extension of gas have been removed.

CRD Task Force conducted another raid against the culprits involved in gas theft at VIP Flats, North Karachi on May 29. The defaulter residents were found involved in stealing gas from their removed meter points through rubber pipes. All rubber pipes and fittings used for Illegal extension of gas have been removed.

High interest rate to affect export-oriented SME sector: FCCI

FAISALABAD (INP): President of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Shabbir Hussain Chawla, expressing concerns over increase in policy rate of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), has warned that it will have negative repercussions particularly on the export-oriented small & medium enterprises (SME) sector. Commenting on the monetary policy for next two months, Shabbir Hussain Chawla said on Wednesday that policy rate has been upped to 6.5% which will now provide costly loans to the SME and private sectors which are deemed as growth engine of national economy. He told that the SME sector was already starved of loans and now the increase in policy rates will further enhance their cost of production and hence, they would be unable to compete with their competitors from different countries. He said that costly loans will further increase the cost of production and hence, our exportable surplus would become uncompetitive in the international markets.

He said that the SBP is duty bound to fix the policy rate after every two months. The policy rate is determined in view of the overall economic and monetary health of the country, he said.