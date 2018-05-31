Share:

islamabad - Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has urged Ministry of Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) to suspend the invigilator Sadat Bashir from services on allegedly harassing more than 80 girls at Bahria College during examinations, said the official on Wednesday.

Director General (DG) FDE Hasanat Qureshi talking to The Nation said that FDE has written to the CADD ministry to suspend the accused examiner after severe allegations of harassment against female students during practical examination, emerged against him. Raising the issue on social media, dozens of students complained that they were touched inappropriately by the examiner during practical examinations taking place on May 24, 26 and 27. He said that FDE has also initiated an internal inquiry against the examiner to probe the matter but ministry of CADD has the authority of suspending the official.

DG FDE said that the accused official has a track record of inappropriate acts and has also faced an inquiry under similar charges in 2014.

“However, charges against him in previous inquiry were not proved and he was exonerated,” said DG FDE.

He added that the inquiry will be held on criminal basis against the accused official and will be taken to end.

“But we cannot convict anyone without evidence and witnesses,” he said.

DG FDE Hasnat Qureshi however, denounced the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) for appointing a male examiner in female college.

“FBISE should not have placed a male invigilator in the female college,” he said.

Meanwhile, controller examination Miss Fatima talking to The Nation said that FBISE has formed a three members committee comprising 02 controllers and a deputy secretary to inquire the matter.

She said that formal inquiry process will start today while during informal proceedings the students and college administration has been approached to provide witnesses regarding the incident.

She said that a number of female students have been called to record their statement but only 5 students have come forward till now.

Controller examination also added that the board initially received ‘mixed reaction’ from female students as some of them also denied any incident.

“The students who complained said that the examiner passed indecent remarks on them,” she said.

She also added that the accused invigilator was not the employee of FBISE but was hired as examiner of the biology practical from an H-9 College for duty.

Sources informed The Nation that teachers at H-9 College also held a meeting after the charges of harassment surfaced against their colleague.

“A fair trail must be done instead of character assassination of any individual from both sides,” it was decided in the meeting source said.

According to the source, the accused examiner Sadat Bashir informed his colleagues that he had applied strict criteria during the practical examination and is now being framed for following the merit.

Sadat Bashir in a statement said that he has never been involved in such activities and denies every charge against him.

Students on Twitter and Facebook also claimed that the examiner, misusing his authority, had threatened the students to deduct their marks in exam if they complained against him.

Students also alleged that the internal examiner also advised them to remain keep quite to get fair marks.

However, after the issue went viral on the social media the college administration also lodged the complaint with the FBISE regarding misconduct of the accused examiner. However the college administration refused to lodge the FIR against the examiner.

“We don’t want our students to appear before investigations,” an official of the college said.