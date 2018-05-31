Share:

MIRPURKHAS: Citizens staged a protest against unannounced power breakdown in the city and other areas of the district on Wednesday.

They said that power supply was suspended without any announced schedule resultantly, people even in hot days faced great hardships. Business activities were suspended while water supply was disrupted to the city from water supply schemes, they added. Social and religious circles as well as civil society have strongly condemned the unannounced power breakdown even in severe hot days.–Staff Reporter

They demanded the Hesco to take immediate notice into this matter and ensure removal of breakdown and unannounced loadshedding without any delay otherwise masses would be compelled to launch massive protest campaign against the Hesco officers.