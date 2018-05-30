Share:

RAWALPINDI: District Health Department along with local police raided a godown at Dhoke Chaudrian and seized a huge quantity of Indian smuggled drugs, informed sources on Wednesday. However, the owner of the godown managed to escape the scene, sources said.

According to sources, a team of DHD, under the surveillance of Drug Controller Navid Anwar, on a tip off, carried out a raid on a godown where a huge cache of drugs were stocked. Local police were also assisting the DHD team and recovered huge quantity of drugs from the godown. The medicines were smuggled from India and were not registered, sources added. During the raid, the smuggler ran away while the seized drugs were shifted to PS Race Course. A case has also been registered under sections 23/27 of Drug Act 1976 with PS Race Course.