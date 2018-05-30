Share:

Rawalpindi-Two armed dacoits shot dead a doctor during a dacoity bid in a clinic in broad day light at Commercial Market, within limits of Police Station (PS) New Town, sources informed.

After committing the crime, the armed dacoits managed to escape the scene.

The deceased was identified as Dr Noshad Khalid, whose dead body was moved to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for autopsy.

According to sources, two unidentified dacoits walked into the clinic of Dr Noshad Khalid, situated near Nirala Sweets in Commercial Market and took the doctor hostage on gunpoint. Later, the dacoits snatched cash and mobile phone from the doctor and fired at him when he showed resistance. As a result, the doctor died on the spot while dacoits fled the crime scene, sources added.

Rescue 1122 shifted the dead body to the hospital. After receiving the news of the murder, City Police Officer (CPO) Afzaal Kausar and SSP (Operations) Muhammad Bin Ashraf rushed to the crime scene where SHO PS New Town Javed Iqbal Mirza and Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) investigators were already busy collecting evidence.

A spokesman to CPO told the media that police have collected evidence from the crime scene besides recording statements of eyewitnesses. He said that experts have also prepared sketches of the fleeing dacoits.

Meanwhile, a huge fire broke out in huts near a slaughter house within limits of PS Ratta Amral. The fire brigade rushed to the site and extinguished the fire. An official told media some 50 huts were reduced to ashes due to the fire. However, no loss of life or injury was reported.