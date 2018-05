Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH: -A case was registered on Wednesday in city police against eight persons including a woman for misappropriation of money of 17 persons worth hundreds of thousands of rupees. They had collected the money in the name of monthly ‘cometi’. Complainant Shahnaz Bibi told police in the FIR that accused Sughran Bibi and Akhtar and their six accomplices extorted from them money and disappeared.